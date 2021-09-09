The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the X-Press Agility from Casablanca to Algeciras, the Nordautumn from Rotterdam to Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Costa Firenze from Palermo to Cagliari (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Alexandra from Algeciras to Livorno, the Jaguar from Izmit to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Ace from Rijeka to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Jean Mermoz from Algeciras to Singapore, the Karina from Bizerte to Sousse, the Atlantic Monaco from Al Khums to Sousse, the Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to Taranto, the Belitaki from Aliaga to Casablanca, the Ops Hamburg from Venice to Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Maxine from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Naisha III from Gioia Tauro to Pir/Mer, the Le Havre from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Nicola from Sousse to Sousse, the Bomar Milione from Piraeus to Valencia, the Contship Cub from Annaba to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Agadir from Rades to Catania, the Okee Ortolan Delta from El Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the America from Freeport Grand Bahama to King Abdullah Port (John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd), the Yantian Express to Damietta / Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.