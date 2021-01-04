The Fas Dammam from Tanger Med to Sousse, the Nordautumn from Piraeus to Valencia, the Tilly Russ from Taranto to Misurata, the Dina Trader from Salerno to Tripoli, the Langeness from Djen-Djen to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MSC Albany from Gioia Tauro to Valencia, the ER Tokyo from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Livorno from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maersk Kowloon from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) today.

The Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Tunis, the Corona J from Skikda to Tunis, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, the CMA CGM Musset from Hamburg to Beirut and the Okee Lilo from Bejaia to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Herodote from Bejaia to Catania, the APL California from Singapore to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Beirut (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Gin from Koper to Skikda, the Contship Sun from Sousse to Sousse, the Jaguar from Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Rachele from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Thursday.