The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekhelia to Algiers, the APL Oregon from Aliaga to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Livorno to Catania and the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping) today.

The Atlantic Silver from Algiers to Algiers, the CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Sealand Michigan from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The JSP Skirner from Mostaganem to Mostaganem, the APL Gwangyang from Genoa to Beirut, the Norderoog from Bari to Catania, the CMA CGM Litani from Algeciras to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.