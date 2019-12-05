The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Gin from Algiers to Ancona, the CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM Magdalena from Algeciras to Genoa, the Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Mersin, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Sfax, (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) on today.

The Contship Zen from Trapani to Catania, the Contship Max from El Khoms to Salerno, the CMA CGM Titan from Beirut to Valencia, the Belatiki from El Dekheila to Tanger Med, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Berlin Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd), and the MSC Antigua from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Catania from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania on Saturday (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Okee Lilo from Avcilae to Bizerte and the Charlie from Tanger Med to El Dekheila (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Sfax, the Tilly Russ from Bar to Skikda, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) on Monday.