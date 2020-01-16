The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genoa to Beirut, the Wilhelmine from Sousse to Tripoli (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maersk Lota from Port Tangier to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd today.

The Kreta S from Ambarli to Bizerte, the Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno, the Atlantic North from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Corona J from Misurata to Izmir, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax and the CMA CGM Rabelais from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Bee from Sousse to Livorno, the Atlantic Geneva from Ghazaouet to Sfax, the Tilly Russ from Algiers to Ancona, the Karina from Rijeka to Skikda, the Contship Zen from Trapani to Catania, the EM Athens from Piraeus to Valencia, the Belitaki from Aliaga to El Dekheila, the APL Gwangyang from Fos to Beirut, the CMA CGM Lyra from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Milan Trader from Casablanca to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Musset from Koper to Algiers, the Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Oregon from Mersin to Port Said (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.