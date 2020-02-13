The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Aristote from Algiers to Mersin, the Contship Fun from Misurata to Naples (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Lins from Port Tangier to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Racine from Suez to La Spezia, the CMA CGM Gemini from Beirut to Valencia, the Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Jeongmin from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Hansa Flensburg from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Piraeus to Valencia, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Aliaga to Beirut, the Contship Gin from Algiers to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Corona J from Misurata to Izmir, the Contship Zen from Trapani to Catania, the CMA CGM Bougainville from Suez and the CMA CGM Panama from Le Havre to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Bee from Sfax to Annaba, the Tilly Russ from Bar to Skikda, the Nicola from Livorno to Benghazi (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.