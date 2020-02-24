The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Jean Memmoz from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Contship Zen from Annaba to Catania, the APL California from Koper to Port Said (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania and the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Jaguar from Ambarli to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Herodote from Trapani to Trapani and the CMA CGM Titan from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Tilly Russ from Algiers to Ancona, the Fas Dammam from Sfax to Sfax, the CMA CGM Gemini from Genova to Beirut, the Anne from Tunis to Benghazi, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Bejaia to Bejaia, the Nicola from Benghazi to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maerst Laberinto from Port Tangier to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.