The EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Izmir, the Kota Lukis from Singapore to Tanger Med, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algiers to Mersin, the Atlantic North from Annaba to Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Beirut, the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno, the APL California from Rijeka to Port Said, the CMA CGM Racine from Genoa to Damietta, the Wilhelmine from Oran to Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Karina from Tunis to Sousse, the Anne from Bejaia to Livorno, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Nordautumn from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Titan from Fos to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Nicola from Koper to Bejaia, the Marina from Tripoli to Al Khums, the Contship Ace from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to Al Khums, the Contship Fun from Salerno to Tripoli, the EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Izmir, the Charlie from Rijeka to Koper, the Leyla Kalkavan from Aliaga to Al Khums (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Ningbo Express to La Spezia/Genova (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Sindy from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Monday.