‘Let’s talk About Your People – Going Beyond HR’ was a half day conference hosted by Shireburn Software on April 19. The event brought together thought leaders in the HR space to explore how companies can support their HR departments to contribute more strategically to business strategy and understand their workforce better through People Analytics.

The event began with a networking breakfast, followed by opening remarks and a keynote speech by Yasmin de Giorgio, CEO of Shireburn Software. During her welcome message, de Giorgio announced the next step in Shireburn’s ever-evolving journey with a focus on HR, including a number of exciting new features in the roadmap for Shireburn’s Indigo Suite. In her keynote, Ms de Giorgio highlighted the need to move to a more people centric mindset at C-suite level and the incredible opportunities available to use software products to transform company culture.

During the event, industry leaders Norman Aquilina, Group Chief Executive of Simonds Farsons Cisk Plc, Jackie Camilleri, Advisor, and Dr Andrew J. Zammit, Partner at GVZH Advocates, discussed the importance of analysing further the payroll costs line-item in a company’s profit and loss statement to truly highlight how a company’s team can be their greatest asset, cost, and risk. Another panel consisting of HR thought leaders Adrienne McCarthy, Regional Head of People at KPMG Islands Group, David Borg, Head of People, Talent & Development at Welbee's, and Patricia Santos, HR Manager at Shireburn, discussed the changing landscape of HR and how we can adapt and innovate.

The event also featured prominent keynote speaker Mikela Fenech Pace, an experienced HR consultant and executive team coach. Fenech Pace delivered an inspiring talk on transforming HR into an investment. She stressed the importance of viewing HR as a strategic investment, rather than an overhead and the important role People Analytics plays in this.

During the event John de Giorgio, chairman of Shireburn Software, also showcased the company's newly launched innovative data platform: Indigo Insights. Indigo Insights is all about elevating the role of HR within an organisation by backing up decision-making with data and driving a strategic approach to the way decisions about HR are made. The product helps companies gain valuable insights into their people – one of the most significant costs and opportunities of every company.

‘Let's Talk About Your People - Going Beyond HR’ was the first in a new series of events hosted by Shireburn Software to provide their clients with valuable insights and tools on what is their greatest asset and opportunity – their people.