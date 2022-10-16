Insights is a new data dashboard embedded in the administrator’s portal of Shireburn’s payroll, HR and attendance management solution, Indigo. This new feature leverages Microsoft’s PowerBI, allowing Indigo users to analyse their employee data via powerful graphs and visuals, right from the Indigo portal.

Organisations and HR teams that are able to leverage data effectively will be at a competitive advantage when it comes to attracting and retaining top talent.

Such analysis of payroll data allows you to gain an understanding of key operational metrics that affect overall company efficiency and profitability. The easy-to-use dashboard provides real-time insights into how your organisation is performing. It is an invaluable tool for companies who want to make more informed decisions about their workforce.

Current Indigo clients will now have access to various free dashboards such as high-level summary dashboards, as well as dashboards relating to age and gender. Clients can also upgrade their subscription to the newly launched Indigo Insights Premium which will allow users to access data dashboards such as headcount, employee turnover, leave and payroll costs.

Most organisations are sitting on a goldmine of data but are not leveraging it to its full potential. Get in touch with the Shireburn team to find out how the Indigo Suite can help you start using your data to its full advantage, allowing you to gain invaluable insights into your workforce and operation: sales@shireburn.com