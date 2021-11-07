Not many software companies transition their products to new technologies successfully. Pioneering new tech, while being reliable to their current client base – this is the track record that Shireburn Software has sustained for 38 years.

Today most of our new team members are younger than the company itself, and this has given us the inspiration to take that solid foundation and reimagine what the most stimulating work environment could be.

If we had to summarise it in one word, it would be ‘growth’. Not the limited way we view growth in the corporate world, where it is only about revenue and profit. We are talking about the experience of growth. It is a mindset where we seek to expand ourselves as human beings, help each other be the best version of ourselves and then watch the expansion of the business reflect our progress as human beings, from both a perspective of technical skills and ‘inner’ skills.

To create a culture based on the principles of conscious business that make a business an exceptional environment for one to work with, we need to hire people who believe what we believe.

We want your work to be a fundamental part of your personal growth, a way that you can learn to embody the principles of conscious business, as well as a technical challenge that will be how we really engage with these principles.

If this is you, let’s have a chat – reach out on hr@shireburn.com.