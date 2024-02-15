Rising star Holger Rune suffered a shock defeat Thursday to Alexander Shevchenko in the Rotterdam Open second round, with the Kazakh hailing the “biggest win” of his career to date.

The 23-year-old world number 57 claimed only his second victory against a top-10 player to set up a quarter-final clash against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

In a topsy-turvy match, Shevchenko won a tight first set 6-4 before capitulating 6-1 in the second. The deciding set went on serve until 4-3 before the Kazakh broke the Rune serve.

Shevchenko let out a triumphant scream as he held serve to win the match and afterwards told reporters that he considered this a breakthrough win against the world number seven and third seed.

