Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick was “shocked” as the holders crashed out of the German Cup on Wednesday after defeat at second division Holstein Kiel, who won a nail-biting penalty shoot-out 6-5 as the second round tie finished 2-2 after extra-time.

“It’s a shock. We are enormously disappointed,” Flick told Sky.

“It’s all the more annoying that we conceded an equaliser which made it 2-2 in the last second (of normal time). Congratulations to Kiel.

“We have to put it behind us and do things better.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta