A humanitarian NGO has released a haunting image of a dead migrant lodged inside an inflatable ring in the aftermath of a devastating shipwreck on Friday off Libya.

The rubber dinghy believed to have been carrying up to 130 people capsized in rough seas North-East of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

The NGOs Alarm Phone and SOS Mediterranee reported the tragedy and hit out at neighbouring countries for not having rescued the migrants even though the alarm about the boat was raised several hours earlier.

A rescue team member on board the Ocean Viking said that for more than 24 hours, the NGO tried to keep trace of two vessels out at sea.

Video: Flavio Gasperini

There was no trace of the first vessel and it is still not known if it returned to land or reached safety.

The Ocean Viking tried to reach the second dinghy as waves up to six metres high were whipped up by the winds, according to testimonies.

In a chilling testimony, SOS Mediterranee team member Alessandro said a search was resumed at dawn, together with three merchant ships, but without coordination or help from any States. On Friday afternoon, a merchant ship spotted the wreck of the dinghy.

If an airplane had crashed in the same area, the navies of half of Europe would have been there, but they were just migrants

"As we approached it, it was floating in a sea of corpses. Literally. There was little left of the boat, and of the people, not even the names are left.

"If an airplane had crashed in the same area, the navies of half of Europe would have been there, but they were just migrants, soil for the Mediterranean cemetery, for whom it is pointless to run, and indeed we were left alone.

"Powerless, we held a minute’s silence, to be echoed on land. Things must change, people must know.”

According to the International Organisation for Migration, around 450 migrants have already died trying to reach Europe. In what has often turned into political ping-pong, EU states have for years disagreed over who should take in migrants rescued at sea.