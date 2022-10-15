Major League Soccer’s playoffs get under way on Saturday with the sudden death knockout format sure to deliver some surprise runs, sudden exits and no end of drama.

While most leagues around the world crown their champions from a single league table at the end of the season, MLS, which has 28 teams split into Eastern and Western conferences prefers the drama of single elimination ties, a more familiar format for American sports fans.

Los Angeles FC are the favourites, having won the Supporters Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record, reward for an impressive campaign under first-season head coach Steve Cherundolo.

