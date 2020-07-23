Hibernians have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Shola Shodiya, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Shodiya spent the last two weeks on a trial with the Paolites and seems to have convinced coach Stefano Sanderra who has decided to offer him a contract.

The towering striker has quickly agreed personal terms with Hibernians and has put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The Nigerian player is a familiar face in Maltese football following a highly-successful spell with Birkirkara between 2014 and 2016.

The 29-year-old forward then moved to Sliema Wanderers before spending the last three years first with Division One side Pembroke Athleta before heading to Gozo where he played for Għarb Rangers.

In his career, Shodiya made 76 appearances in the BOV Premier League scoring 26 goals and provided 18 assists.