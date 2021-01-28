Hibernians have parted ways from striker Shola Shodiya as they remain keen on signing one of Sliema Wanderers forwards between Gilmar and Juri Cisotti.

Shodiya, 29, left the Paolites to join Challenge League side Marsa after 17 games in which he scored 3 goals and registered 2 assists. He also featured in the UEFA Europa League qualifications.

The Paolites want to fill his void with either Brazilian forward Gilmar, who already played for Hibernians in two different spells, or Italian winger Juri Cisotti.

