The Customs Department will be receiving sealed tenders for the tale quale purchase and removal, of various lots consisting of footwear, alcohol, infant clothing, sanitary ware sets and drapery rolls.

In a statement, Customs said the tenders will be received by the director-general at Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa from March 2 to 5, from 8am to noon and between 1 and 4pm and on March 6 between 8am and noon.

Viewing of lots, collection of tenders forms and further information can be obtained from the Auction House, Customs Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa, tel: 2123 7209 during the same dates and times.

Valid identity cards or passports must be presented by all bidders/representatives when submitting tender forms.