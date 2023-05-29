Maltese shooters enjoy a strong tradition at the Games of the Small States of Europe as in every edition this discipline is included in the programme of sport, Team Malta has always been among the leading challengers for a medal.

Competing on home soil, Maltese shooters are bidding for another strong display as they are expected to challenge for the gold medal in trap, skeet, and double trap.

Clive Farrugia is heading into the skeet event as one of Malta’s best hopes of challenging for a place on the podium, particularly after a strong showing in the ISSF World Cup where he managed to reach the final of the skeet event in Larnaca where he finished eighth.

That result was a welcome boost for Farrugia who is making his third appearance in the Games where he has only a bronze medal to show, won in the 2009 edition in Cyprus.

