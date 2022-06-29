Marlon Attard is through to the semi-final at the men’s skeet at the Mediterranean Games, at the Centre de Tir Hassi Ben Okba in Oran, Algeria.

The young Maltese shooter had started the day leading the competition on 74 clays alongside French shooter Emmanuel Stephane Petit and Charalampos Chalkiadakis, of Greece.

On Wednesday morning, the 18 participating shooters were due to shoot the remaining 50 clays with the top eight shooters progressing to the competition’s final.

Here Attard missed just three clays to complete the first phase of the competition with 122 clays from 125.

That left him third in the standings alongside Chalkiadakis and Frenchman Eric Allain Delaunay.

