Kilimanjaro Challenge Malta is tomorrow holding a day of shooting rounds at the Victoria Shooting Range in Qormi.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Kilimanjaro Challenge 13 cause, which is to collect €100,000 for the building of a primary school in Bonga, Ethiopia – a project recently undertaken by the Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu (Jesus in Thy Neighbour Missionary Movement).

For bookings or more information, contact Ryan Aquilina on 7996 1538. You can book using Revolut by transferring €25 to 7996 1538 with Shooting Event – name, surname and mobile number.

The event is being held at the Victoria Shooting Range in Qormi tomorrow between 8am and 3pm.