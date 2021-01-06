Updated 11.15pm

Four men have been arrested after a shooting in Cospicua, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening on Triq id-Dejqa, police said.

A police spokesman said that a shot was fired at around 9pm when an argument between four men boiled over.

No one was injured.

Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit and district officers were called to the scene.

All four men involved - two Maltese and two foreign nationals - are being questioned.

The gun is in police possession.