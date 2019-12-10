Silvio Camilleri, 35 of Gżira pleaded not guilty on Tuesday after being accused of a hold-up and an attempted mugging.

He was accused of having, on Saturday last week, carried out a hold-up on a pharmacy in Ta' Xbiex, when he made off with cash.

On the following day, he allegedly attacked a 19-year-old woman in Luqa Briffa Street, Gżira, slightly injuring her.

The court was told that the man was armed and hooded when he committed the hold-up.

But just before he left the shop, the shop assistant managed to whip off the scarf across his face.

He ran out and dumped the cash box, now empty, round the corner.

No request for bail was made during the arraignment but the court recommended treatment because the accused is suffering drug withdrawal symptoms.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Noel Bianco was defence lawyer.