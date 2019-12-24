An employee of a St Julian’s shop was arrested while trying to abscond from Malta with a sum of money and cheques he had allegedly stolen a few hours before from his workplace.

The police said the suspect, a 30-year-old Romanian national, was arrested at Malta International Airport on Monday night in connection with the robbery, which happened a few hours before from a shop in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier.

The suspect who was due to board a flight to Romania, was caught by the police on the strength an arrest warrant issued by duty Magistrate Claire Zammit Stafrace. He also found in possession of cocaine and ecstasy.

The suspect was taken to the police headquarters in Floriana for interrogation and is due to be arraigned in court in the coming hours.