A shop owner in Cospicua was caught red-handed with contraband cigarettes on Friday evening, following months of surveillance.

Customs enforcement officials spotted the man retrieving the cigarettes from a storage unit next to his shop and immediately pounced.

They then searched his shop and store and found 1,700 contraband cigarettes.

In a statement, Customs said that it had been observing the man for months.

The contraband cigarettes have now been seized pending investigations.