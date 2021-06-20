A man is under arrest on suspicion of having thrown stones at cars and shop facades in Mellieħa last night.

Eight shop windows were smashed and nine parked cars were damaged in Marfa Road, Ġorġ Borg Olivier Street and High Street at about 3am.

The police said that officers went to the scene as soon as they were alerted, but did not find anyone in the area.

However, acting upon a description, they arrested a Syrian man, 25, who was found walking in the direction of Xemxija. The man lives in St Paul's Bay.

Investigations are continuing.