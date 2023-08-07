A storekeeper has been remanded in custody after allegedly sexually molesting a nine-year old boy who went shopping with his mum on Saturday afternoon.

Zhou Jiankang, 55, of Chinese nationality, pleaded not guilty to non-consensual acts of a sexual nature, defilement, slightly injuring the child, subjecting him to acts having a sexual connotation and causing fear of violence to his victim who was deemed vulnerable since he is under the age of 15.

The incident happened at a store on Independence Avenue. It was immediately reported to the police by the boy's mother. The child, who was evidently scared, told police that the shopkeeper had touched him when he was alone while his mother was browsing through the store.

The police checked CCTV footage from the shop, which left no room for doubt, the court was told.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

His legal aid lawyer, Martin Farrugia, requested bail arguing that the accused was still presumed innocent and the court had adequate tools to ensure that bail conditions were obeyed.

However, the prosecution strongly objected in view of the serious nature of the offence, his lack of ties in Malta and the real fear of absconding, as well as the fact that the young victim was still to testify.

Moreover, the man did not have one single local document.

When asked about his employment, the accused said that he did not work in Malta “but worked in Italy.”

He was also charged with working in Malta without any permit or licence in breach of immigration laws.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, turned down the request for bail, observing that eyewitnesses were still to testify, including the young victim. Furthermore the accused did not appear to cooperate during investigations and had no ties in Malta.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the child and his parents whose names were also banned from publication.

AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo prosecuted together with Inspectors Godwin Scerri and Dorienne Tabone.

Lawyer Martin Farrugia was legal aid counsel.