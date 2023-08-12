An English language student caught shoplifting from a toy store was found to have stolen several items from various shops during her stay in Malta.

Alizee Estievenart, a 21-year-old Belgian national staying at a St Julian’s hotel and due to leave Malta soon, was handed a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to theft and handling stolen property.

The accused was seen removing a box off a shelf at a Baystreet toy store on Sunday evening at around 8:15pm. Staff noticed the crime through CCTV footage.

She returned to the shop on Thursday evening, wearing the same dress and shoes, and was identified by shop attendants who alerted the police.

Police then searched the woman’s room and found that she had five suitcases packed with her personal belongings.

Tucked away among those belongings were several items, including toys, books and souvenirs, which the woman subsequently admitted to having stolen from various shops.

There were some fifteen items in all with a total value exceeding €233 which meant that, in terms of law, the theft was aggravated by value.

All stolen goods were retrieved and were to be returned to their lawful owners, prosecuting Inspector Keith Xerri informed the court when the student was arraigned on Friday afternoon.

Assisted by a French-speaking interpreter and a legal aid lawyer, the fresh-faced woman, dressed in a bright red strapped dress and trainers, admitted to theft as well as handling stolen property.

She confirmed her admission when granted time to reconsider her plea.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecution pointed out that the accused had cooperated and her record showed no previous brushes with the law, not even in her home country.

The accused’s lawyer also highlighted her admission at the earliest stage and the fact that she had handed back all stolen items which were not too significant in value.

Following a momentary break in the proceedings during which the court pondered upon those submissions by both parties, Magistrate Gabriella Vella handed down a ten-month jail term suspended for one year.

Inspector Keith Xerri prosecuted.