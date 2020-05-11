Shoppers at a Lidl store in Santa Venera were evacuated on Monday afternoon following reports of a fire in the supermarket’s underground parking facility.
A police spokesperson confirmed that they had received reports of a fire at around 5.30pm and said that initial indications were that a car had caught fire.
Civil Protection Department firefighters were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.
No further information was available at the time of writing.
