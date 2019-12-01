In a few weeks’ time it’s Christmas. If we haven’t already started, it is time to shop for gifts for our loved ones. Choosing gifts carries an element of risk and hence, to avoid wasting our hard-earned money, it is worth taking note of the following rights and responsibilities.

The first thing to keep in mind is that sellers are not legally obliged to exchange or refund unwanted gifts. Return of goods that are not defective and are as agreed with during the sale is entirely up to the traders’ return policies. This means that if a gift does not meet its receiver’s expectations, sellers of these gifts are not legally obliged to accept them back and offer a remedy.

To avoid buying gifts that end up thrown away or forgotten about, as buyers we should ask sellers about their return policies. If they do accept to exchange unwanted gifts, then we should gather information about how and when returns can be made.

First, we should check about the time frame. By when should the unwanted gifts be returned? It is important that if we are planning to give our gifts on Christmas Day, then we should ensure that this period does not expire before Christmas.

We also need to ask the seller what documentation the receiver of the gift needs to make an exchange. Is it the original fiscal receipt or the gift receipt? Some shops do not require the receipt but just ask consumers to not remove the original packaging or tags.

As buyers we should ask sellers about their return policies

As to packaging, most shops with return policies request that unwanted gifts must be returned unused and in perfect condition with undamaged packaging. Ideally this information is written down on the receipt for ease of reference and so that it can be passed on to the receivers of the gift.

If the seller allows us to return unwanted gifts during sales, we should ask about what value is considered for the exchange, whether the original amount spent or the current sale’s value. While some shops opt to give the full value spent upon presentation of receipt, others offer the discounted value.

The law, as long as the returned goods are not defective, does not regulate such policies. If goods are defective and cannot be repaired or replaced, then consumers are entitled to a full refund of the money paid. This right cannot be diminished or denied to consumers by a seller’s return policies.

Certain types of products may be excluded by a seller’s return policy. This is usually the case for personalised goods and for goods that come into close physical contact with the body, due to hygiene reasons. To avoid unnecessary complaints, sellers are advised to make sure that their customers are well-informed about non-exchangeable goods before the sale is processed.

If we are going to buy some of our gifts online, we must remember that we have the same legal rights when buying online from EU-based traders. In fact, our legal rights are slightly stronger because of the 14-day cooling-off period which allows us to change our mind without giving a reason, return the unwanted gift and get a full refund. We may, however, be asked to cover the costs of returning the unwanted item back to the seller.

If we are going to opt for online shopping, we should hurry and keep in mind that there may be some postal delays as Christmas is a very busy period. Hence, we should double check with the online sellers that the gifts will arrive in time for Christmas and must also make sure that the agreed delivery date is clearly written on the contract of sale.

In case we are not given a delivery date, online goods must arrive within 30 days from the date of order. If not, we have the legal right to cancel the order and claim back a full refund.

While keeping this information in mind, we should also remember that if a problem crops up and we are not satisfied with the way it is handled by the seller, we can always contact the Office for Consumer Affairs within the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority for information and assistance.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org