To safeguard our health and that of others, we are spending most of our time inside. This may lead numerous consumers to turn to the internet to buy the goods and services they need. While shopping online has its advantages, as consumers, we need to be aware of our rights and obligations in order to avoid disappointments and also not lose money.

If we are about to buy from a seller for the first time, we should gather as much information as we can on who the seller is, from where he operates and how to get in contact with him. We should not rely on just an e-mail or web address but look out for a customer service telephone number and a geographical address.

The best way to find a reputable seller is through recommendation from a trusted source. We should look out for independent customer reviews to ensure that the seller is responsible and trustworthy. This is particularly important at this time where new or unknown traders may be appearing on the market.

It is also our responsibility to check out the ordering procedure where we can find information on when and how the goods will be delivered.

In the terms and conditions, there could be clauses that allow the supplier a longer time to deliver the goods ordered depending on the country where the consumer wants the goods to be delivered.

If no delivery date is specified and the purchase is made from an EU member country, then by law the supplier should send the goods within a maximum period of 30 days from the day following the date of order. If this does not happen, as consumers, we are entitled to cancel the order and request full refund of any money paid.

Keep in mind that production and transportation times are being affected during this extraordinary period

However, as consumers, we should keep in mind that both production and transportation times are being affected during this extraordinary period and suppliers may encounter unprecedented difficulties both to meet delivery dates and to provide refunds. Due care should therefore be taken in this respect.

Before making an order, we should make sure we have all the information on how much we are going to pay and whether there are any shipping or handling charges. In other words, we should know exactly how much the product or service is going to cost us.

The seller is also obliged to inform us about the different payment methods.

We should be wary of sellers who ask us to wire money directly to their bank accounts. We should instead opt to pay by credit card or through a secure payment site such as PayPal

However, before entering our credit card details, we must ensure that the web page is secure. This can be done by checking that there is a closed padlock symbol on the web page. Additionally, the web address should start with ‘https’, where the letter ‘s’ stands for secure.

After processing the payment we should check our credit card statement carefully, to make sure that we have been billed correctly. We should also save a copy of our order and of the confirmation email we receive when we finalise the order.

Regarding cancellation rights we should keep in mind that when we buy from a trader that operates from an EU member state we have a 14-day cooling off period which gives us the right to return items without giving a reason and request full refund of the money spent. The only charge we may be liable to pay is the direct cost of returning the unwanted goods back to the seller.

Again, we stress here that deliveries and refund payment periods could be affected in the current scenario.

We also encourage consumers to avoid impulse buying given that they may be faced with more time available at home and on the web.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt