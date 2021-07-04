An increasing number of people are opting for online shopping. The type of products being purchased online has also become more varied, with people buying all sorts of items, including power tools, electrical and electronic items, toys and childcare articles. As these types of products have specific safety requirements, the MCCAA advises consumers to be cautious and to only buy products that comply with the applicable European legislation. This is both for safety reasons as well as to avoid problems at border control where non-compliant products may be withheld.

But one may ask, how would I know if a product is compliant with safety regulations?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a straightforward answer to this question. When one buys a product within the EU, there is a presumption that for it to be made available for sale on the EU market, it should be compliant with the relevant safety regulations. Nevertheless, consumers may opt to buy from a seller who operates from outside the EU, in which case it is important that they take some additional precautions.

Before purchasing a product, consumers should get to know who they are buying from and also ensure that they have all the seller’s contact details. Consumers should also check what redress the seller offers in case the product purchased turns out to be defective or not in conformity with the sales agreement, and also how the redress will be provided. The more information consumers have on the manufacturer, importer or the seller, the better their position would be should they have any problem with the purchase.

Consumers must also be aware of the sellers’ reliability and reputation. A simple way of doing so is to check the product reviews and seller reviews provided by previous online shoppers. These are generally a good indicator on the conditions of the purchase to be made. Online consumer ratings and reviews can also give an indication of possible issues experienced by other consumers. However, one must keep in mind that such reviews might not all be authentic and, where possible, one should seek independent and unbiased reviews.

Prior to making the purchase, consumers should read any safety instructions, age restrictions or other warnings available online to help them decide whether the product is suitable for their intended use. If they feel unsure about safety-related aspects, consumers may do some online research about the product, or communicate with the seller for more information.

Consumers may also cross- check whether the product has been recalled in the past by looking into the EU rapid alert system for non-food products, also known as Safety Gate, which can be accessed through the following link: https:// ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/screen/webReport. This database contains a list of recalled products from across the European member states.

Before using the product, consumers should check that product they received is what they actually ordered by comparing its description at the point of purchase with the product packaging information, and that there is no visible damage. Consumers are also encouraged to take up any offers by manufacturers to register products as this provides manufacturers with the possibility to communicate any recalls due to safety issues or to provide software updates.

Despite all precautions taken, consumers may still face problems linked to product safety or their consumer rights. Consumers are encouraged to report such problems to the seller and the online platform, and also, where necessary, seek the assistance of the MCCAA. Consumers are also encouraged to write a review on the product and seller to alert other potential consumers.

This information has been provided by the MCCAA’s Technical Regulations Division.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate