All retailers who subscribe to the government’s Stabbiltà initiative must fork out 4.4 per cent of the price reductions, with the rest of the 10.6 per cent shouldered by importers, it has emerged.

Prices of up to 400 basic food items will be reduced by 15 per cent from February 1 in a deal, dubbed Stabbiltà (stability), negotiated between the government, importers and retailers, designed to curb inflation.

Earlier this month, the government announced that it had struck an agreement with major importers and large supermarkets with annual sales turnover of more than €4 million.

The smaller shops and village grocers that do not sell more than €800,000 worth of goods a year, and which do not benefit from economies of scale, are to be given €125 per month by the government to make up for the loss of profits.

However, a large segment of retailers who fall in between these two categories were left in the dark on their situation.

Several retailers who called the government helpline 153 for information were told that in their case, the 15 per cent price reduction must be shouldered equally by them and the importers – 7.5 per cent each.

But in reply to questions from Times of Malta, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said this was not the case and that all retailers would be treated equally.

“The information is incorrect. The contract is the same for everyone. The only difference is that those below €800,000 are entitled to a support of €125 per month, while the others are not.

“Therefore, to achieve the 15 per cent reduction, it involves a 4.4 point decrease in the retailer’s margin and the remainder covered by the importer. This approach ensures an equitable distribution of the RRP reduction,” the spokesperson said.

Close to 300 importers and retailers, large and small, have so far subscribed to the scheme. They will not receive compensation such as tax rebates or tax credits. Some insiders have said that to make up for potential losses, they will “probably” have to raise the prices of other products.

Many have praised the initiative but others, such as the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Enterprise, denounced the scheme as a “price-fixing” measure.

Others derided the tactic as nothing short of political manoeuvring and some said it felt like “going back to the 1980s” when the government used to set the price of some grocery items.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has said the scheme is “not anti-competitive”, pointing to similar initiatives in other EU member states such as France, Italy and Greece.

Last week, the Malta Employers’ Association said a tax exemption on the cost-of-living allowance (COLA) would have been far more effective in mitigating inflation, resulting in “immediate and direct” extra purchasing power.

The price reduction measure covers food items ranging from minced beef and frozen vegetables to tea, coffee and dairy products.