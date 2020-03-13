Continuously updated

Cancellations, closures and postponements are continuing across the islands in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus. Here is a list of the latest updates:

Organisations:

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has decided to stream its extraordinary meeting on Facebook, rather than meet face-to-face. The event will now be broadcast on the MHRA Facebook page at 1.30pm on Friday.

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) has postponed its AGM which was set to take place on March 24. It also asked its members “to cooperate fully with the authorities to defeat this serious problem in the shortest of time possible.”

Transport Malta is its postponing driving tests until March 20. The centre which runs the theory tests is also closing its doors. TM asked all motoring schools to let their students know and promised it will schedule a new date for the missed tests once the situation stabilises.

Business:

Telecommunications company GO will be closing its Bay Street outlet until further notice to protect its staff and customers.

"Our other outlets are currently being decked with protective equipment and staff have been trained on all relevant health and safety practices. We do not exclude the possibility of temporarily closing other outlets as the situation evolves in order to contain the spread as much as possible," it said in a statement.

Delivery group Aramex Malta also says it is taking extra measures: “No one is allowed to collect his/her parcel from our office in Mrieħel. We will only deliver at your home or workplace."

Playmobil Fun Park in Birżebbuġa says it will be closing down until March 22.

Sport:

A marathon in aid of the missions, called the Hope Missio Fest, has also been postponed. The race was supposed to take place on Saturday but will go ahead at a later date.

Culture:

The fourteenth edition of the Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, which was due to take place on March 28 has been cancelled.

Gaulitana is shouldering its social responsibility to the full, in line with its belief that an essential role of culture is to enhance the well-being of society, a spokesperson said.

Gozo’s Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is also closing its doors and suspending all its events and activities.