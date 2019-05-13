The Shoreline Residence Ltd has just launched another two residential blocks of their project – namely Block A and Block H – at Ricasoli in Kalkara.

The former is a corner block with 18 twoand three-bedroom units with panoramas, while Block H presents a foreshore row of terraced units on three levels with private lift with a Mediterranean seaview. These latest details were revealed during an event attended by leading estate agencies and their top consultants.

These apartments and duplexes offer clients affordable luxury in a secure, carfree and clean environment close to all that matters. They come with the added value of some of the most exciting investments and retail options so lacking in the south.

“The entire project is to be built all at once,” said the sales and marketing manager at The Shoreline Residence Ltd, Andrew Gatt. “The shopping mall is set to open to the public in Q1/2022; handover of the first finished units to clients is scheduled for Q3/2022. Meanwhile, The Shoreline is currently evaluating the construction tender as construction works are planned to start by the end of this year.”

A mixed-use development that is already synonymous with a serene lifestyle in this emergent part of Malta, The Shoreline will be the address for approximately 370 luxury apartments. Served with a two-storey, double-height shopping mall covering 25,500 square metres, with ample space for underground parking, overlooking the Smart City Laguna, recreation areas and other amenities, The Shoreline is considered as one of the larger private construction project in Malta to date. As these residences enjoy a Special Designated Area Status (SDA), they can be purchased by both EU and non-EU nationals with the same acquisition rights as Maltese citizens, and without the need to obtain Acquisition of Immovable Property (AIP) permits.

Some 300 metres away from where the estate agents were being briefed about the latest offerings, one could see heavy equipment, including a special cutting machine, being utilised to prepare the earmarked site to accommodate one double-height retail area, and three levels of garage spaces for over 1,000 cars.

In terms of environmental responsibility, En-sure (www.ensure.com.mt) are carrying out site monitoring in accordance with international standards, using sampling protocols in accordance with approved method statements.

More information is available at www.theshorelineresidence.com.