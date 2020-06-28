Shoreline Mall plc is offering €14,000,000 of 4% secured bonds (Series A Bonds) at a nominal value of €100 issued at par redeemable in 2026 and €26,000,000 of 4.5% secured bonds (Series B Bonds) also with a nominal value of €100 issued at par redeemable in 2032.

The proceeds of the bond issue will be used for the construction of the Shoreline Mall project. Shoreline Mall plc is a limited liability company registered in Malta. The principal activity of the issuer is the acquisition and disposal and/or development and operation of the various immovable properties within and constituting The Shoreline Mall Complex.

Ben Muscat, the company’s chairman, said: “Not only are we providing one of the best-capitalised bond issues in Malta, but The Shoreline Mall will also offer a shopping experience like no other, supported by a spacious, secure and intelligent parking facility for ease of access and maximum convenience. The Shoreline Mall is positioned to be one of the most modern and innovative malls in the Maltese islands, creating a unique and sophisticated destination within SmartCity Malta.”

With sprawling views of the Mediterranean Sea, The Shoreline Mall complex is currently the largest project of its kind being developed in the south of Malta. A mixed-used development, it consists of a total gross area of approximately 25,000 square metres spread on two floors that includes 44 outlets, several pop-up retail spaces, as well as a food court.

Designed by one of Europe’s leading retail architectural firms, Haskoll, the mall will offer customers an eclectic mix of retail, leisure, catering and entertainment in a clean and car-free setting. The complex also features three levels of underground parking with a total of 848 parking spaces open to the public.

Additionally, the Shoreline Residence project, undertaken by Shoreline Residence Ltd, a related entity within the Shoreline Group of companies, features a choice of residential units offering luxury accommodation and community amenities such as restaurants, a spa and swimming pool on the water’s edge.

Kept under secure gated access, units consist of apartments, duplexes and penthouses, all offered highly finished and with a wide choice of sizes, layouts and orientations.

This article does not intend to give any investment advice and the contents herein should not be construed as such. The value of investments may increase or decrease and past performance is not an indication of future performance. Prospective investors wishing to apply for the bonds are urged to read the prospectus and seek the advice of their financial intermediaries.