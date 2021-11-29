Transport Malta, through the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project and together with Infrastructure Malta’s Grand Harbour Clean Air Project (GHCAP), are introducing shoreside electricity for cruise liners, Ro-Ro vessels, and other types of vessels visiting Maltese ports, cutting their emissions by more than 90 per cent. That’s 1,400 tonnes less nitrogen oxide emissions in Grand Harbour every year, the equivalent of the emissions of 350 million cars travel-ling from Ċirkewwa to Marsaxlokk.

With one project, Infrastructure Malta is cutting Malta’s annual nitrogen oxide emissions by 27 per cent.

The project is currently being led by Infrastructure Malta and, following installation, will be handed over to Transport Malta to manage accordingly.

The infrastructure will be installed within Grand Harbour in the Port of Valletta, which forms part of the TEN-T network at Pinto Wharves, Deep Water quay, Boiler Wharf, Palumbo Shipyards, as well as the Mediterranean Maritime Hub, and, following the land reclamation project, Ras Ħanżir, which will add a further 350m of multi modal quays in the area that will also be installed to serve the vessels making use of this berth.

By reducing air pollution in the region, the project will contribute towards EU and national climate change objectives

This includes the development of electricity infrastructure for these vessels to switch off their hydrocarbon fuelled engines and generators, and plug in to shoreside electricity to power their onboard systems while berthed at port. Through this €49.9m EU-funded investment, this project will contribute to an improved environment for 17,000 families living in Grand Harbour area.

Infrastructure Malta started the GHCAP late last year, soon after the European Commission included this investment in a list of 140 transport infrastructure projects across Europe which will be co-financed through Connecting Europe Facility, the European Union’s scheme for sustainable transport infrastructure.

The first phase of the project includes the installation of two frequency converter stations and the laying of a 22-kilometre underground and subsea cable network to distribute electricity from Enemalta’s nearest primary substation (distribution centre) in Marsa to Pinto Wharf (three quays) in Valletta, the Deep Water Quay in Marsa, and Boiler Wharf (one quay) in Senglea.

These are the main quays used by cruise liners and Ro-Ro type vessels visiting Malta. Shore side transformers and shore-to-ship connection panels shall link this network to the vessels for them to be able to switch off their engines as soon as they berth.

The second phase of the project will extend shore side electricity to Laboratory Wharf, Magazine Wharf, Ras Ħanżir (Fuel Wharf), Palumbo Shipyards, and the Mediterranean Maritime Hub.

Laboratory Wharf and Ras Ħanżir can also be used by Ro-Ro ships, which berth at the Grand Harbour to ferry wheeled cargo, such as cars and trucks to and from Malta, as well as other type of OPS compatible vessels.

The construction work on the frequency convertor station next to the Deep Water Quay, a first for Malta and one of the first of its kind in the world, has been completed. The related works will now proceed with the finishing and external cladding of the building. Works also commenced on the foundations of the second frequency convertor station, which will be installed in an old industrial shed at Boiler Wharf.

Vessels will be able to switch off their engines as soon as they berth

In the meantime, most of the cables along the main project route have now been laid and the design for the submarine cable is currently under way. Infrastructure Malta is also building smaller structures at Pinto Wharf to house the shoreside equipment required to connect cruise liners to the project’s new electricity network.

Other equipment, including wagons holding cable reels and winches to connect the cables to the ships, transformers, and switchgear, is being produced in specialised factories in different European countries.

The European Union’s 2014 directive on the deployment of alternative fuels (2014/94/EU) stipulates that member states should prioritise the introduction of shore-side electricity supply in ports of the TEN-T Core Network, such as Grand Harbour, by the end of 2025. Infrastructure Malta is planning to complete the first phase of the GHCAP by 2023.

By reducing air pollution in the region, the project will contribute towards EU and national climate change objectives in line with the Paris Agreement, which obliges ports to reduce the carbon footprint of their land-based activities as well as the decarbonisation of shipping activities. The reduction in emissions also contributes towards meeting the obligations of Directive 2008/50/EC on ambient air quality and cleaner air for Europe.

On the basis of the current progress, phase one is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 with phase two commencing in 2024.

Fritz Farrugia is Deputy Chief Officer and Deputy Harbour Master at Ports and Yachting Directorate, Transport Malta