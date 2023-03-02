Malta University Consulting Ltd is offering a short three-session course entitled ‘Care of the Diabetic Foot’ starting on Thursday, March 16.

The lectures will take place at Campus Hub, Block ‘O’, Level 5, University of Malta, Msida, with a different topic and trainer for each session.

The course aims to equip participants with better knowledge and understanding about the diabetic foot and related complications. Screening methods to help with the early identification of common foot pathologies in this specific patient population will be discussed. Educational and preventive measures will also be addressed.

For more information, call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.maltaconsulting.mt.