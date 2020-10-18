A short 12-hour course via Zoom on autism is starting on Wednesday until November 25, organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd in collaboration with the University of Malta’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

The course, called Step by Step to Autism, will provide participants detailed information on autism spectrum disorder (ASD). They will learn how to understand and interact with people with this condition.

It is ideal for parents, educators, other professionals and employers who would like to improve their knowledge on ASD.

The course coordinators and trainers are Dr Nadine Tabone and Kristina Agius, who are both lecturers in the Department of Communication Therapy at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

For further information call 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt