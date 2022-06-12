Malta University Consulting Ltd is offering a short 10-hour course on how to become a better condominium administrator. The lectures will take place at the University of Malta’s Campus Hub, Msida, starting on June 27 until July 13.

The course is aimed at people interested in proper condominium management, condominium owners, new and experienced administrators, and real estate agents.

It will provide participants with a comprehensive overview of what it takes to manage a condominium and the tools necessary for its proper and efficient management. By the end of the course, participants will have comprehensive knowledge of condominium management.

The course co-ordinator and lecturer is Mario Caruana, a lawyer whose practice includes family, civil and commercial mediation, and who has experience in condominium management. He acts as arbiter in condominium cases that are referred to the Malta Arbitration Centre. He is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

For further information, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.muhc.com.mt.