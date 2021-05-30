A 12-hour course on hearing impairment will be delivered via Zoom on June 9, 14, 16, 21, 23 and 28, organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd. The short course is aimed at care workers, family members, educators and other professionals, and employers who would like to better their knowledge on hearing loss.

Hearing impairment occurs when one loses part or all of the ability to hear. It can affect personal and work life due to impaired communication. Besides providing the course participants detailed information on hearing loss, they will learn how to understand and interact with individuals with this condition.

The course lectures will be delivered by Dr Nadine Tabone and Dr Andrew Sciberras. Tabone is a full-time lecturer at the University of Malta whose main academic focus is audiology and hearing impairment, with special interest in paediatric hearing impairment and auditory processing.

Sciberras has vast experience in the field of audiology, including adult audiology, paediatric audiology and hearing aids. He was a key player in introducing the cochlear implant programme in Malta.

For further information, visit the website below or call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt