A 12-hour course on hearing impairment will be delivered online via Zoom in April, organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd.

Hearing impairment occurs when a person loses part or all of the ability to hear. It can affect personal and work life due to impaired communication.

The course will enable participants to obtain detailed information on hearing loss, besides learning how to understand and interact with people with this condition. It is aimed at care workers, family members, educators and other professionals, and employers.

The course is aimed at care workers, family members, educators and other professionals, and employers

The lectures will be delivered by Nadine Tabone and Andrew Sciberras. Tabone is a full-time lecturer at the University of Malta whose main academic focus is audiology and hearing impairment, with special interest in paediatric hearing impairment and auditory processing.

Sciberras has long experience in the field of audiology, including adult audiology, paediatric audiology and hearing aids. He was a key player in introducing the cochlear implant programme in Malta.

For further information, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt