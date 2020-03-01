A 10-week course entitled ‘The Art of Public Speaking’ is being organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd between March and May at the University Residence, Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija.

The 25-hour course focuses on effective public speaking, particularly dealing with overcoming fear and how to make it fun and easy. Participants will practise both impromptu and prepared speeches and, by the end of the course, they should be on their way to becoming successful public speakers.

The course coordinator and lecturer is Joseph Agius, a registered European fluency specialist and speech language pathologist. He has extensive experience in training, lecturing and public speaking and a special interest in fluency disorders and humour research.

The course has been approved by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE) as equivalent to Level 5 (4 ECTS).

For more details, call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746, e-mail maria. bugeja@muhc.com.mt, or visit the website below.

http://muhc.com.mt/updates/the-art-of-public-speaking