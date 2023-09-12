Malta University Consulting Ltd (MUC) is organising two courses during October and November.

‘How to Become a Better Condominium Administrator’ is a short 10-hour course due to start on October 2 that will be delivered online via Zoom.

The course is aimed at new and experienced administrators, real estate agents as well as property owners who are interested in proper condominium management. It will provide participants with the tools necessary for the proper and efficient management of a condominium.

The course co-ordinator and trainer is Mario Caruana, a lawyer by profession whose practice includes family, civil and commercial mediation. He is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Laws.

The second course is entitled ‘Award in the Art of Public Speaking’. The lectures will take place between October and November at the Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida.

This 25-hour course focuses on effective public speaking, particularly dealing with the fear of speaking. It shows participants that public speaking can be fun and easy. By the end of the course, participants should be on their way to becoming successful public speakers.

The course coordinator and trainer is Joseph G Agius, a registered European fluency specialist and speech language pathologist.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at MUC on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt, or visit this website.