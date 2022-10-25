A short course on caring for people with dementia and an introductory course on Maltese sign language will be held by Malta University Consulting Ltd in the coming weeks.

The course ‘Dementia Caregiving in the Community’ will be delivered via Zoom, starting on November 7. It is specifically designed to provide caregivers, including family members, with the knowledge and skills to care for people with dementia. The course will be spread over five sessions with a different topic and trainer for each session.

The course co-ordinator is Prof. Charles Scerri, a specialist in the behavioural, biochemical, neuropharmacological and social aspects of Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementias.

‘Introduction to Maltese Sign Language’ is a course of 12 two-hour sessions starting on November 23 and ending in February 2023 to be delivered in person at the Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida. The course is aimed at anyone interested in learning the fundamentals of the Maltese language and communicating with deaf Maltese people. It is open to the public and there is no need to have prior knowledge of sign language.

The course coordinators and trainers are Dorianne Callus and Karl Borg, both professional Maltese sign language tutors at the University of Malta.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on tel. 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.maltaconsulting.mt.