Two Malta University Consulting courses are due to start later this month at the Campus Hub, Msida.

The ‘Award in Digital Marketing Strategy – Planning and Implementation’ course, which starts on November 23, is aimed at people who would like to acquire practical insights and hands-on practice in digital marketing; people who have experience in a different field but want to broaden their knowledge by adding digital marketing to their skill set; and people who would like to adopting a strategic approach to their digital marketing effort at the company they work for.

Participants will gain practical insight on how to define and reach a target market by harnessing the power of digital marketing to create impact. The course lectures, which will take place at Campus Hub, University of Malta, will include the presentation of case studies, best examples, class discussions and demonstrations.

‘Introduction to Maltese Sign Language’ is a course of 12 two-hour sessions which start on November 23 and end in February 2023. The course is aimed at anyone interested in learning the fundamentals of the Maltese language and communicating with deaf Maltese people. It is open to the public and there is no need to have prior knowledge of sign language.

The course coordinators and trainers are Dorianne Callus and Karl Borg, both professional Maltese sign language tutors at the University of Malta.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on tel. 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.maltaconsulting.mt.