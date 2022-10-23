Malta University Consulting Ltd is next month organising the following two short courses at the Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida.

The ‘Introductory Course on Statistics: Data Visualization and Analysis (Using R software)’ is aimed to people who are not familiar with basic statistical concepts or who have attended a basic course in statistics but would like a refresher course or perhaps learn more than was covered in their previous education and/or training.

The software that will be used in the course is R, which is widely used as it is very powerful and available for free download. Apart from standard tasks, the open-source platform also allows users to freely download, install and use additional packages. The course starts on November 7.

The ‘Award in Digital Marketing Strategy – Planning and Implementation’ course is aimed at people who would like to acquire practical insights and hands-on practice in digital marketing; people who have experience in a different field but want to broaden their knowledge by adding digital marketing to their skill set; and people who would like to adopt a strategic approach to their digital marketing effort at the company they work for.

Participants will gain practical insight on how to define and reach a target market by harnessing the power of digital marketing to create impact. The course will be delivered through the presentation of case studies, best examples, class discussions and demonstrations. The course starts on November 23.

For further information call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website.