Malta University Consulting Ltd will be offering two short courses between this month and May.

The course on ‘How to become a Better Negotiator and Mediator in Disputes’ will be delivered online via Zoom. By the end of the course, participants will be in a position to weigh between alternatives, handle impasses and be creative in negotiating mutually acceptable agreements. Participants will be presented with case studies of disputes emanating from the workplace, family and commercial scenario.

The course coordinator and trainer is accredited mediator Mario Caruana, who is a lawyer by profession. His practice includes family, civil and commercial mediation. He is also a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

The ‘Training Course on Stroke Care for Caregivers’ is a 12-hour course spread over six sessions with a different topic and trainer for each session. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The other course is ‘Training Course on Stroke Care for Caregivers’, a 12-hour course spread over six sessions with a different topic and trainer for each session. This course seeks to provide caregivers with the knowledge, skills and competencies to support stroke survivors in their daily care at home.

This course will be delivered in person and the sessions will take place at Campus Hub, Msida.

This course is coordinated by Anthony Scerri, a senior lecturer at the University of Malta. He has been teaching rehabili­tation care and nursing care of older persons to nursing students who follow the degree in a nursing programme.

For more information, contact Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746 or by e-mailing maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt. One can also visit the website www.maltaconsulting.mt.