Two short courses are due to be held on dementia and autism by Malta University Consulting Ltd at the University Residence, Lija.

Dementia Care Giving in the Community is a five-session course to be held in February and March. It is designed to provide caregivers, including family members, with the knowledge and skills to care for people with dementia.

The course co-ordinator is Charles Scerri, a specialist in the behavioural, biochemical, neuro-pharmacological and social aspects of Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementias.

Step by Step to Autism is a 12-hour course spread over six sessions scheduled for March and April.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a condition that affects verbal and non-verbal communication, social skills and behaviour. Participants will obtain detail­ed information on ASD and learn how to understand and interact with people with this condition.

The course co-ordinators are Nadine Tabone and Kristina Agius who both have experience working with children and adults with ASD and in presenting workshops to parents and educators on different subjects concerning the condition.

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt

