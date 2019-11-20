Three women, unknown to each other individually, venture out on a Friday night. Through a turn of unpredictable events, their lives become entwined and affected by an act of violence

This is the plot of Daughter, an award-winning short film and awareness project by Nexus Production Group, which aims to highlight the importance of respect for others, the danger of victim blaming and the negative effects violence against women has on society.

The screening at the University of Malta will be followed by a panel discussion. Writer/director Sarah Jayne Portelli and producer/editor Ivan Malekin of Nexus Production Group will be in attendance, with Portelli taking part in the panel discussion.

Refreshments will be served at the end.

This event is organised by the Department of Gender Studies in collaboration with the Australian High Commission.

The film will be screened in Hall E Gateway Building, University of Malta, Msida Campus, today at 6pm. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.